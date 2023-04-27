Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

