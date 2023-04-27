Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 149 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express Price Performance

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $155.72 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $183.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day moving average is $158.01. The stock has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.