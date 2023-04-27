Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,038 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $321.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.85. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

