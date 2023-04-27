Ieq Capital LLC Sells 214 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,003.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,009.85 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,047.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,636.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,556.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

