Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,797,000 after buying an additional 496,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

USB opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

