HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Linde by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after acquiring an additional 440,797 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,402,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $365.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.59. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.65.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

