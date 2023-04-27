Rollins Financial Invests $262,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $366.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.94 and its 200-day moving average is $350.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.