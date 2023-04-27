Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

