Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $146.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.