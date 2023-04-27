Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $166.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.