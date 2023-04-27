Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149,596 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $196,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

