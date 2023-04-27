Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,020 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

