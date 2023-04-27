Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

