Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Hershey by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.94.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $261.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.25. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $264.04. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.