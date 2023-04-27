Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

