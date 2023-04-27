Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,489 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hexcel by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Hexcel by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

