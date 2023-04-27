IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

