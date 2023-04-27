TE Connectivity Ltd. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 3.2 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.91.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $120.20 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average of $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

