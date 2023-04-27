Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

