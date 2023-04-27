Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $54.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

