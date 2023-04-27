Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at $11,275,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 365,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 42,259 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 81,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

