Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $250.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.75.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $201.02 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $269.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

