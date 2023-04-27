Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $585,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

