Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%.
AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of AZN stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
