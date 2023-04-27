Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $73.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $228.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

