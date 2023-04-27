Brokers Set Expectations for Corning Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Corning has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

