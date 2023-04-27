GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $436,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,430,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 727,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,497,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.