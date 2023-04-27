Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.00.

TMO opened at $533.13 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

