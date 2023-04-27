GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $422,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,994,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock opened at $2,644.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,511.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,458.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,722.60.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,664.53.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

