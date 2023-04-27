GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,802,000 after buying an additional 128,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

