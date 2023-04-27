GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 366,259 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sempra Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,329,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $154.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

