Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.
Shares of CAT stock opened at $216.19 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.86.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
