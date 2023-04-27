Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $104.45 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

