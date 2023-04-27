HM Payson & Co. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Down 1.4 %

NVS opened at $102.54 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

