Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,240 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 4.0 %

TNL opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.97. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

