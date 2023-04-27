Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $304.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.83.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.80.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

