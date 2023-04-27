Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 600.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,709 shares of company stock valued at $58,092,494 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.