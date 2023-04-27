Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $84,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $278.07 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

