HM Payson & Co. Has $537,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,619 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,595,000 after acquiring an additional 957,849 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $45,046,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $40,705,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $107.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

