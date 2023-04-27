Rollins Financial Invests $230,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

