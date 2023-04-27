Rollins Financial Invests $219,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Rollins Financial bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

