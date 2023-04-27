Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 3.4 %

EA opened at $125.12 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.52.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

