Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,096 shares of company stock valued at $36,208,715. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

ISRG stock opened at $294.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $304.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

