Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $571.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $500.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $452.38 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.85. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,078,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,420,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.