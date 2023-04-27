Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EBMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.