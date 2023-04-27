Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

