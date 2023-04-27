Super Micro Computer, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMCI. Wedbush lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $119.24.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,218,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

