Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Boosted by Zacks Research

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.46.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $134.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

