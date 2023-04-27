Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Reduced by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $165.98 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

