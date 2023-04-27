Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $165.98 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average of $171.57. The company has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

