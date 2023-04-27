Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

PNW stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.